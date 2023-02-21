This chocolate chip cookie recipe with browned butter will change your life

If you’re like me and you cook and bake a lot, sometimes a recipe comes along that is so good you just know you’ll be making it for the rest of your life. This is what happened when I made this chocolate chip cookie recipe for the first time.

I wish I could take credit for this recipe, but my skills in the kitchen have not progressed from making up my own baking recipes. For those, I turn to one of my favorite cookbook authors, Claire Saffitz. Her recipe for these chocolate chip cookies comes from her first cookbook, “Dessert Person,” and it is truly the best chocolate chip cookie I’ve ever had. It is the chocolate chip cookie, in my opinion.

There are so many things that make this cookie so special. The edges are crispy while the center is chewy, thanks to the regular sugar and dark brown sugar. It uses two different types of chocolate, which is a nice balance to the flaky salt you sprinkle on top of them. And of course, there is the brown butter, which elevates this cookie to the next level. It gives it this deep caramelized and nutty flavor that you just can’t get with regular butter.

Browning butter is a technique that most might not be familiar with, but it’s something you can do while baking that will enhance any type of baked good that’s going in your oven.

You are essentially browning the milk solids that are in the butter. You do this in a shallow pot or pan on the stove while continually whisking the butter while it melts. After a few moments, the butter starts to get super foamy, and you’ll notice a drastic change in the color of the melted butter. It goes from yellow to a dark, golden color. That’s when you pull it off the heat.

To get Claire’s full recipe for these amazing chocolate chip cookies, click the link here.

If you want to see yours truly make the recipe, watch it below or click here.

Ingredients: