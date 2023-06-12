In the Kitchen: How to make a Lebanese Fattoush Salad

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a Lebanese Fattoush salad, which pairs perfectly with barbeque or other grilled meats. George explains Fattoush is a fresh and bright salad made with seasonal vegetables and topped with the iconic fried pita bread instead of croutons.

Karmen’s Salad Ingredients:

Romaine Lettuce

Diced English Cucumber

Radish

Cherry tomatoes

Shredded Carrots

Sprinkle with sumac spice and dried mint

Grilled Chicken

Rub with sumac, salt, pepper, and olive oil then grill. Let chicken cool before cutting.

Pita Bread

Cut pita bread. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake in the oven until it’s crispy.

Dressing

Combine olive oil, lemon juice, one tsp of salt, and sumac. Shake. Drizzle over salad and chicken.

Lebanese Fattoush Salad (WSLS)