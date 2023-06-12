In the Kitchen: How to make a Lebanese Fattoush Salad

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a Lebanese Fattoush salad, which pairs perfectly with barbeque or other grilled meats. George explains Fattoush is a fresh and bright salad made with seasonal vegetables and topped with the iconic fried pita bread instead of croutons.
Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Cafe by visiting its Facebook page or its website.
Karmen’s Salad Ingredients:
- Romaine Lettuce
- Diced English Cucumber
- Radish
- Cherry tomatoes
- Shredded Carrots
- Sprinkle with sumac spice and dried mint
Grilled Chicken
Rub with sumac, salt, pepper, and olive oil then grill. Let chicken cool before cutting.
Pita Bread
Cut pita bread. Drizzle with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Bake in the oven until it’s crispy.
Dressing
Combine olive oil, lemon juice, one tsp of salt, and sumac. Shake. Drizzle over salad and chicken.