In the Kitchen: How to make a refreshing lemon pie

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a refreshing lemon-lime pie, a recipe inspired by a ginger, lemon-lime drink Karmen serves her family.

Crust:

Crush lotus cookies in a food processor; make a sand texture

Add melted butter

Press the mixture in a spring-loaded pie pan, making a firm crust

Bake for 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees

Filling:

Beat 8 egg yolks in a mixer

Add lemon and lime zest

Add 3 cans of condensed milk

Add vanilla (Karmen prefers powdered vanilla)

Add half a cup of lemon and lime juice

Add crystalized ginger

Pour filling on top of the baked crust

Bake for 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees

Refrigerate for 8 to 10 hours before releasing from the spring pan

Garnish with cut lemons, limes, lotus cookies, and crystalized ginger

This dessert pairs well with lemonade or a lemon-lime-ginger mixed drink.

Learn more about Halwa Bakery & Café by visiting its Facebook page or website.