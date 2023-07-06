In the Kitchen: How to make a refreshing lemon pie

Karmen George, owner of Halwa Bakery & Café in Blacksburg is back in the kitchen to show us how to make a refreshing lemon-lime pie, a recipe inspired by a ginger, lemon-lime drink Karmen serves her family.
Crust:
- Crush lotus cookies in a food processor; make a sand texture
- Add melted butter
- Press the mixture in a spring-loaded pie pan, making a firm crust
- Bake for 10 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees
Filling:
- Beat 8 egg yolks in a mixer
- Add lemon and lime zest
- Add 3 cans of condensed milk
- Add vanilla (Karmen prefers powdered vanilla)
- Add half a cup of lemon and lime juice
- Add crystalized ginger
- Pour filling on top of the baked crust
- Bake for 15 minutes in the oven at 350 degrees
- Refrigerate for 8 to 10 hours before releasing from the spring pan
- Garnish with cut lemons, limes, lotus cookies, and crystalized ginger
This dessert pairs well with lemonade or a lemon-lime-ginger mixed drink.
