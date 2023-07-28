71º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Features

STORM PHOTOS 🌩️: Use Pin It to show us weather in your area

Be weather aware - only take photos/videos when it is safe to do so

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Severe Weather, Pin It, Insiders, Weather, WAAD
Yoime Smith submitted this photo to Pin it of storms rolling into Roanoke (Credit: Yoime Smith via Pin It) (WSLS)

Severe weather is sweeping across the region.

A Weather Authority Alert Day is in effect through Saturday, July 29, and a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for several areas through 11 p.m. Friday.

If you take any pictures or videos of the weather, be sure to send them our way via Pin It. We love to show them off during our newscasts, online, and on our social media platforms!

(Be weather aware! Only take photos and videos when it is safe to do so!)

Not sure how it works? Don’t worry, it’s actually really quick and simple.

How to use Pin It:

  • Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,
  • Choose “Weather” as the channel,
  • Include a description (optional)
  • Hit submit!

When you’ve followed these instructions, your photo will appear in below and in our Weather gallery here! Your photo may even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on TV, featured in newscasts, or on social media!

See More

Download our 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast, along with radar and alerts.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email