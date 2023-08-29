PIN IT: Send us pics of your adopted pets as 10 News wraps up its Clear the Shelters campaign

All month long, we’ve been featuring furry friends who are in need of a loving home as part of our Clear the Shelters campaign.

Thanks to the initiative, many adoptable pets across the region are now able to cuddle up with loving families.

Now, as we start to wrap up the campaign, we wanna give our viewers a chance to share their adopted pets with us through Pin It.

All pets have a story worth telling, especially ones who were in a shelter at one point. In my own personal experience, when I saw my dog Scoopy for the first time, I knew he was the one for me.

He was scruffy, energetic, loving and everything I wanted in a pet.

What about you? Do you have an adopted pet?

If so, share a picture of your fur baby with us and its story via Pin It for a chance for it to be featured on TV.

Not sure how to use Pin It? Don’t worry, it’s easy!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your pup a few extra cuddles (just because they deserve it)

Be on the lookout for your paw-some pals during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below:

