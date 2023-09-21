The Deep Blue Ridge: Meet the man behind Straight Street Ministry

ROANOKE, Va. – “I have seen lives change. I have seen kids come to Christ and families change. I know there is hope.”

It is that hope that helped Keith Farmer find his calling to serve inner-city kids in difficult situations throughout the Commonwealth.

“We serve the Lord first, and then we serve those he sends to us,” he said. “When life hurts, we want to be there.”

He is the founder and director of the non-profit ministry Straight Street, which was a blessing born on Dec. 3, 1994.

For almost 29 years, it has partnered with school systems, the Department of Social Services, Child Protective Services, the FBI, and law enforcement in human trafficking cases.

“We see in the news — shootings, violence, homelessness, trafficking, and all these things,” Farmer said. “Those are the result of a spiritual battle taking place that we can’t see. I have the privilege of serving on the front line helping to make a difference.”

A difference Farmer realized he couldn’t make as a nursing home administrator years ago until he let go and let God.

“Have difficult situations where kids would be shot and making home visits or visits to the hospital,” he said. “It just broke our hearts.”

“My wife and I were driving one night around in the car praying, ‘What do we do with this?’ If we were going to get Straight Street started, we can’t work a full-time job. I thought, ‘I am going to leave my job and start it Straight Street from nothing and see God work.’”

From the beginning serving kids out of this tote from his car, and bringing them to church, to gatherings at the YMCA to their first brick-and-mortar location, it’s been a journey.

“As a result of a weekend outreach, to see the needs working with teen moms, the homeless, support groups with guys and girls, chaplain services,” Farmer said. “There are like 13 different programs with Straight Street that the Lord has started.”

The compassion Farmer has with running this ministry didn’t come from nowhere — that compassion comes from his parents.

“I don’t take that for granted,” he said. “They taught me. That is one of the things we don’t see today. When you have shattered families, the kids are being taught to fight for themselves and survive.”

On his mission to ensure children in these kinds of situations have the tools and resources needed to re-route to a better path in life, Farmer and his wife did run into financial and location obstacles along the way, but he said because of God and miracles they were blessed with, they are thriving in their current location at 333 Luck Avenue.

“We want to be a resource for kids in crisis or parents who are having a difficult time — to give us a chance to help get to the root of some of the struggles,” Farmer said. “These kids are facing things that are causing them to act out. Acting out is a result of something deeper.”

“If we can instill a different code of morality and different levels of respect with the kids we are serving now, if it is just one at a time impacting their families and future families, we will see a change take place.”

And that has been proven true.

“Some of the kids I used to pick up when they were 12 are now sending their teens and are picking their teens up,” he said. “Some kids that were living in some difficult situations and were homeless themselves are now happily married, raising a family and sending them to Straight Street.”

Today, when Farmer reflects back on everything they’ve accomplished, he is beyond humbled by this rewarding experience and hopes his testimony serves as faithful proof.

“God is real,” he said. “He created you for a purpose, to worship, follow and allow him to use you. For your family, your community or someone around the world. We exist because God is real. We want those who do know him and who are having a tough time to know they don’t have to walk that road alone. Someone needs to walk with them, to help them. That is our responsibility.”