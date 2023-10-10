Have you camped in a yurt? Check out these Virginia rental spots

Do you know what a yurt is?

For those who don’t, yurts are circular structures that better withstand extreme weather conditions when camping.

Because of that, yurts are a desirable option for many camping and glamping enthusiasts.

But where are the best spots to spend time in a yurt in the state?

Click on links below from an article on Yurt Trippers to see a few, but assuredly these aren’t all of them.

Ever stay in a yurt? We want to see pictures and hear your story!

Yurts in Luray — These are located at the #1 Rock Tavern River Kamp near the Shenandoah River.

Yurts in Rich Creek — These yurts are at the Kairos Resort, which offers four different types.

Yurts in Floyd — Floyd Yurt Lodging is located southwest of Rocky Mount.

Yurt in Gordonsville — Gordonsville is located just northeast of Charlottesville.

Yurt at Mellowspring Family Farms — This is located in Floyd, just like Floyd Yurt Lodging.

Yurt in Stanardsville — This yurt is located near Shenandoah National Park in the northern part of the state.

Yurts near Virginia Tech - Pilot is the home to these yurts, which are 20 minutes south of Virginia Tech’s campus. Pilot also has this yurt available.

Yurt in Amherst — This yurt is located just north of Lynchburg.

Yurt in Williamsburg — A yurt that’s located southeast of Richmond.