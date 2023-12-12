Consumer Reports: What to buy in December

Did you miss all those Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals? Worry not, as we break down the seasonal sales in December that’ll help you get a gift for everyone on your list.

’Tis the season to cash in on last-minute holiday sales!

Consumer Reports tracked 34 products that typically go on sale in December, including popular gift items like headphones, TVs, and coffee makers.

“Although Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over - you can still get great prices all the way in December as retailers run special promotions and holiday sales all month long,” said Samantha Gordon with Consumer Reports.

Get out the extra large roll of wrapping paper for this 65-inch Hisense LCD 4K TV! It’s as low as $498 at Amazon and Walmart. CR said this LCD 4K TV’s overall picture quality performed well in its tests.

Next, a gift for the music lover who wants top-notch sound quality while they’re on the go. Sony Headphones are as low as $239.99 at Walmart. The noise-canceling wireless earbuds are at the top of CR’s ratings, acing its tests for sound quality and noise reduction.

And a gift for the coffee lover who likes to mix it up.

The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $79.99 at Ninja Kitchen. CR said this is one of the most versatile coffee makers in its tests.

And no matter what kind of party you’re invited to this holiday season, show up with a thoughtful gift for the host with the most.

“Bringing a gift for the host will always be appreciated. These spectacular chocolates are sure to make a good impression,” Gordon said.

The 6-piece bonbon box from Stick With Me Sweets is $28 at Stick With Me Sweets.

CR said not only is the packaging beautiful, but the glossy colorful domes of chocolate have unique, delicious flavors.

Have a safe, enjoyable, stress-free holiday.