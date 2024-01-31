POLL🔒: Do you want an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

Friday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day!
Each year on this fun holiday, Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to predict the weather for the upcoming months. Will he see his shadow?
Here in Southwest and Central Virginia, this winter has been full of ups and downs, with some colder days, some days that felt more like spring, and even some snow!
Personally, I love a good snowstorm, but I think I’m ready for some warmer temperatures. Ahead of Groundhog Day, we want to hear your opinions.
Do you want an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Let us know in the poll below!