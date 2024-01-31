POLL🔒: Do you want an early spring or six more weeks of winter?

48º
Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 136th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. Phil's handlers said that the groundhog has forecast six more weeks of winter. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger) (Barry Reeger, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Friday, Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day!

Each year on this fun holiday, Punxsutawney Phil emerges from his burrow to predict the weather for the upcoming months. Will he see his shadow?

Here in Southwest and Central Virginia, this winter has been full of ups and downs, with some colder days, some days that felt more like spring, and even some snow!

Personally, I love a good snowstorm, but I think I’m ready for some warmer temperatures. Ahead of Groundhog Day, we want to hear your opinions.

Do you want an early spring or six more weeks of winter? Let us know in the poll below!

