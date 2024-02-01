Which WSLS Anchor will go for the cold? Read on to find out ❄️

Which WSLS Anchor will go for the cold? Read this article to find out ❄️

WSLS is ready to get to freezin’ for a reason in the 2024 New River Polar Plunge!

Our team will be out there shivering for a good cause, raising money to benefit the athletes and programs of Special Olympics Virginia — Southwest Virginia’s largest fundraiser.

In January, we asked YOU TO PLUNGE your favorite WSLS Anchor! Voting closed on Jan. 31, and well, you could call it a clean sweep.

Nearly 200 votes were cast throughout this poll. Thanks to you, 10 News Anchor DUKE CARTER will be joining other WSLS staff to go for the cold!

Check out how many votes other anchors racked up below ⬇️

Duke Carter : 98

Jeff Haniewich : 32

Sydney Jaxtheimer : 26

Japhanie Gray : 21

Lindsey Kennett: 11

And even though the votes fell short for our other entrants, Jeff and Japhanie have decided to participate for fun!