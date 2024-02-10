Here are the top pizza spots in Southwest & Central VA, according to you

Friday was National Pizza Day, and we asked you to tell us the best places in Southwest and Central Virginia to grab a slice of pizza.
You didn’t disappoint! We received over 60 entries, and we’re here to break down the top picks for you.
Here’s a list of the top pizza spots in our region, according to you:
|Pizzeria
|Location
|Cucci’s Pizzeria
|566 E Madison St., Covington, VA 24426
|New York Pizza
|708 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179
|Papa’s Pizza
|1951 Electric Rd., Salem, VA 24153
|Bella Pizza Pasta & Subs
|1625 Main St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422
|Bellacino’s Grinders
|Locations in Roanoke and Daleville
|Benny’s Pizza
|Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Radford, Bedford, Lynchburg, and SML
|Mamma Maria’s
|2025 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153
|Sal’s Italian Restaurant
|3940 Valley Gateway Blvd b8, Roanoke, VA 24012
|Community Pizza
|419 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073
|Grace’s Place Pizzeria
|1316 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015