Here are the top pizza spots in Southwest & Central VA, according to you

Friday was National Pizza Day, and we asked you to tell us the best places in Southwest and Central Virginia to grab a slice of pizza.

You didn’t disappoint! We received over 60 entries, and we’re here to break down the top picks for you.

Here’s a list of the top pizza spots in our region, according to you:

Pizzeria Location Cucci’s Pizzeria 566 E Madison St., Covington, VA 24426 New York Pizza 708 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179 Papa’s Pizza 1951 Electric Rd., Salem, VA 24153 Bella Pizza Pasta & Subs 1625 Main St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422 Bellacino’s Grinders Locations in Roanoke and Daleville Benny’s Pizza Locations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Radford, Bedford, Lynchburg, and SML Mamma Maria’s 2025 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153 Sal’s Italian Restaurant 3940 Valley Gateway Blvd b8, Roanoke, VA 24012 Community Pizza 419 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073 Grace’s Place Pizzeria 1316 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Do you agree with the results? Let us know what your top favorite pizza spot is in the comments!