Here are the top pizza spots in Southwest & Central VA, according to you

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Friday was National Pizza Day, and we asked you to tell us the best places in Southwest and Central Virginia to grab a slice of pizza.

You didn’t disappoint! We received over 60 entries, and we’re here to break down the top picks for you.

Here’s a list of the top pizza spots in our region, according to you:

PizzeriaLocation
Cucci’s Pizzeria566 E Madison St., Covington, VA 24426
New York Pizza708 Hardy Rd., Vinton, VA 24179
Papa’s Pizza1951 Electric Rd., Salem, VA 24153
Bella Pizza Pasta & Subs1625 Main St., Clifton Forge, VA 24422
Bellacino’s GrindersLocations in Roanoke and Daleville
Benny’s PizzaLocations in Roanoke, Blacksburg, Radford, Bedford, Lynchburg, and SML
Mamma Maria’s2025 W. Main St., Salem, VA 24153
Sal’s Italian Restaurant3940 Valley Gateway Blvd b8, Roanoke, VA 24012
Community Pizza419 Roanoke St., Christiansburg, VA 24073
Grace’s Place Pizzeria1316 Grandin Rd. SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

Do you agree with the results? Let us know what your top favorite pizza spot is in the comments!

