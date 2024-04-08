What to do with eclipse glasses now that event is over

The rare solar eclipse that captivated the country has come and gone.

Now, instead of people rushing to buy glasses, they are now wondering what to do with them now that the next total solar eclipse won’t occur until 2044.

Unless you want to hang on to them for two decades, the best advice is to not throw them away.

There is still good use for them even with the eclipse over with, as explained in this article on KSAT in San Antonio written by Rebecca Salinas.

Glasses that are damaged should not be used again, but if your glasses are punctured, scratched or torn, you can remove the lenses and recycle the cardboard or paper frames.

If your glasses are safe for future use, consider donating them to organizations that send pairs to students and educators in other countries.

One organization, Astronomers Without Borders, collects used glasses and sends them to people who may not otherwise be able to safely view eclipses.

See below for more information on ways to donate your eclipse glasses.