🔒INSIDERS: Half off VIP tickets for TacoRitas!

Get ready to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Latin music, salsa dancing, margaritas and TACOS!

The TacoRitas! festival is coming to Roanoke on May 5 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center.

Luckily for you, WSLS is partnering up with Berglund Center to get you in as a VIP — for half the price. Normally, this all-inclusive experience would cost $49. But for Insiders, it’s only $25 (plus service fees). Yep, you read that right — but tickets are limited!

There’s even a Zona para niños (Kids Zone) with activities centered around family fun!

VIP tickets include: 1 hour early access (11am), Exclusive VIP Only Area, Exclusive VIP Necklace, Taco ‘Ritas shot glass, 3 Tacos, 1 Margarita Tasting Wristband, Exclusive Margarita purchase line and exclusive to VIP Margarita flavor, Unlimited chips & salsa bar