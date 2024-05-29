Exercise tips for seniors that could lead to healthier, longer lives

Wednesday is a day for seniors who are exercise enthusiasts to be more loud and proud than usual.

National Senior Health and Fitness Day is upon us, a day meant to highlight and promote physical activity for those in their golden years.

But how much exercise do seniors need and what types of exercises are best? Here is a breakdown, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How much exercise do people 65 and over need?

Every week, it’s recommended that seniors get at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise, according to the CDC.

That could mean 30 minutes a day for five days, or another variation of days and time to get to 150 minutes. For those who like a faster pace, 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise is recommended. Doing a combination of moderate and vigorous intensity exercise works also.

What are examples of moderate intensity and vigorous intensity exercises?

Moderate intensity exercises can include brisk walking, light biking, light swimming or yoga. Vigorous intensity workouts can include running, sprint swimming or biking, jump rope, dancing or basketball.

What other types of exercise activities are recommended?

In addition to moderate or vigorous intensity activities, it’s also vital for seniors to incorporate strength training and balance activities at least two days a week.

Lifting weights or working with resistance bands are good for strength training, while walking backwards, standing on one leg, going on a wobble board, or doing exercises that strengthen the abdomen and back are examples of ways to enhance balance.

What benefits do following an exercise routine with the above activities provide for seniors?

There are many ways following a good exercise routine can be beneficial for seniors, some of which are:

Heart health

Brain health

Not being as dependent on others

Reduction in the risk of falls

Better sleep

Lower blood pressure

Less anxiety

Bone strength

Immune function

Less risk of cancer

So in honor of National Senior Health and Fitness Day, get out and get moving today!