🔒INSIDER: Enter to win a $15,000 Bathroom Remodel!

Do you or someone you know deserve a bathroom remodel? Well, now’s your chance!

In honor of its 30th anniversary in Roanoke, Re-Bath is offering a grand giveaway: $30,000 worth of shower or walk-in tub remodels.

Re-bath will be doing two rounds and will randomly choosing ONE incredible bathroom remodel per round, each valued at $15,000.

Wondering how it works? It’s super easy! To enter, simply send us a photo of your current bathroom along with a description of 100 words or more explaining why you deserve to win.

You’ll then be entered into a drawing for a chance to win big. Once the remodel is complete, you might even be featured on TV! Your new and improved bathroom could appear on a news show of your choice.

Round 1 will be open to everyone, starting June 5, 2024.

Round 2 will be open to Veterans, starting October 1, 2024.

Details

Contest starts at 2:00 p.m. EST on June 5, 2024

Contest closes at 12:00 p.m. EST on July 5, 2024

One winner will be selected and announced on The Sprint on July 8, 2024

You can find the official rules for this contest here.