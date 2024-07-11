Do you know the difference between annual and perennial flowers?

Flowers are always a good idea to help spruce up your landscaping around your home, but knowing which kind of flowers (or plants) to get can be rather important.

The two different types are rather easy to confuse, but once you understand it, it’s not hard to figure out.

Annual flowers are flowers that you have to plan annually. When the temperature gets cold, the flowers die and won’t come back. These are the flowers that you would normally buy at a greenhouse in the spring when it starts to get warm again.

At the same time, perennials will also die when it gets cold out, the only difference is that they will naturally come back and grow when winter ends and spring starts. They’re also nice, too, because they all bloom at different periods throughout spring and summer, so you can mix and match perennials so you mix and match when certain flowers will bloom.

Perennials also tend to spread like wildfire once they are in the ground. You only need one plant, and give it a few years and your landscaping will be full of them.

So what are some good annuals and perennials to help your landscaping look its very best? Let’s go over some of my favorites.

Annual flowers

Petunias

If you want to add some color to your garden, petunias are the perfect thing to add to your garden pots or boxes. The only downside is you have to deadhead them, but that’s not that big of a deal.

Begonias

There are a favorite of mine. They come in a variety of colors, they’re low maintenance and they love being in the sunlight or in partial shade.

Marigolds

These yellow and orange annuals are so fun to plant in your garden beds. Not only do these blooms look so fun, but they also grow like weeds. By the end of the summer, your garden beds will be full of these flowers that look like miniature suns.

Perennial flowers

Hostas

These are some of the easiest perennial plants to take care of. The leaves give off a tropical vibe, and they will bloom white or purple flowers in the summer, depending on the variety you have. You also don’t need full sun for these, so if you have some shade, plant some hostas!

Hydrangeas

OK, who doesn’t love hydrangeas?! These plants will last up to 50 years, and they come in a variety of soft blues, purples and whites. They love a little bit of shade, and don’t take too much maintenance. Just make sure you plant new ones in the early spring or early fall.

Peonies

These are one of the most popular perennial flowers, and there’s a reason for it, they’re just so easy to take care of. Their blooms are gorgeous, they come in a variety of pinks, oranges, yellows and reds, and live a really, really long time. Like, up to 100 years. That’s crazy, isn’t it?!

Regardless of what you decide to do with your landscaping, keep it easy and fun! There are so any options when it comes to flowers. Just take a waltz through your local flower nursery and ask the experts what their favorite flowers are. They will surely have some fantastic recommendations for you.