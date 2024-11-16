Market on Melrose hosts Family Fun Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Lots of people were at the new Market on Melrose for its Family Fun Day on Saturday!

From getting face paint to participating in scavenger hunts and winning prizes there were several activities for kids.

Of course, there were also free food samples.

People even got a chance to shop and see all the new grocery store has to offer.

“It’s neat and I like the people. The way they greet you, you know what I’m saying they make you feel welcome and at home.” Brenda Jerry, Shopper

We also spoke to the Vice President of Business Development and Communications of Goodwill Industries of the Valleys regarding the event.

“Everyone’s having a good time. The customer service has been excellent and just enjoying seeing the people of this community really get the fresh food and produce and meats that they need and not have to walk and take a bus or anything.” Angela Stanfill, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Vice President of Business Development and Communications

Market on Melrose opened earlier this week in Northwest Roanoke.

This area is known as a food desert and residents say it’s been forty years since a grocery store has opened here.

However, the market is just the beginning. They hope to have the Melrose Plaza done by May, which includes a bank, a wellness center, and an adult high school.