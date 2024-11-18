Attorney General Jason Miyares announces his run for re-election

FILE - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares speaks to the crowd during an inaugural celebration on Jan. 15, 2022, in Richmond, Va. The office of Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares handed off its jurisdiction in a long-running investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and other abuses at a hospital. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, FIle)

Current Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares announced in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday that he will be running for re-election.

He stated in his post:

Recommended Videos

“I am running for re-election as Attorney General.



As Attorney General, I’ve deployed every tool available to keep Virginians safe and violent criminals off our streets.



We are not going back to the failed policies of the past; our families' safety and Virginia’s future depends on it." Jason Miyares

Miyares has worked closely with Governor Youngkin’s administration, along with Lieutenant Governor and sole Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Earle-Sears. All three attended Donald Trump’s rally in Salem in November.