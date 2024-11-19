New fitness court opens in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – A new fitness court is now open in Henry County, one of the first of its kind in the Commonwealth.

Henry County, Aetna, and National Fitness Campaign cut the ribbon today on the much-anticipated fitness court at the Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The Aetna fitness court will provide the region with equitable access to free world-class wellness training.

The fitness courts are created with adults of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels in mind.

“We are pleased that Aetna and the National Fitness Campaign partnered to offer this wonderful opportunity to communities across Virginia and that Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex was chosen as a recipient allowing this project to come to fruition.” Roger Adams, Henry County Parks & Recreation Director

Fitness court users can download a free mobile app to use with their workouts.

County leaders say the fitness court will help residents live a healthier lifestyle.