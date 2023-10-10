As flu season ramps up, health leader shares preventative tips

ROANOKE, Va. – Sneezing, coughing, and sniffling – things some of us have already started to do this year.

State health leaders said on Tuesday that the new chilly season moving in could bring more flu and respiratory illness soon.

“Flu-like illness is stable,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow, Director of Virginia Department of Health’s Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said. “We do expect it to increase as the weeks progress as we get into colder weather.”

State health leaders said vaccines should be a top priority as we head into colder weather. Leaders gathered in Richmond on Tuesday to discuss the importance of flu shots and to get theirs.

COVID-19 is another threat this fall and winter. Dr. Morrow said there’s been about 20 to 30 people hospitalized with COVID over the last few weeks at any given time.

“We do have a new COVID vaccine,” Dr. Morrow said. “We certainly encourage anybody who wants to reduce the risk of hospitalization or death to get vaccinated.”

Just rolling up your sleeve may not be enough, there are a few other measures you can take.

“Wash your hands and maintain good hand hygiene throughout the day,” Dr. Morrow said. “I’m terrible at rubbing my eyes, touching my mouth, and that’s a really good way to allow different pathogens to get into your systems.”

Dr. Morrow said if you get sick, stay home. You should wait until your fever is gone for 24 hours to go back to school or work.

“This time of year we are seeing increases in Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial virus across the state, again not large numbers, it’s early on, but we do expect to see increases in both Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial virus,” Dr. Morrow said.