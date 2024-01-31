Health Watch: Do Stanley cups contain lead?

VIRGINIA – Stanley cups are all the rage right now, but some consumers have raised concerns about safety.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

There are fears that the popular cups may contain lead.

Stanley officials said the material used to seal the vacuum insulation at the base of the cups does contain lead. However, they said there’s no lead on the surface of any Stanley product that comes into contact with the consumer or the contents of the cup.

“I think any time you hear that you’ll be exposed to lead, you should be concerned,” said Dr. Denise Millstine, Director of Integrative Medicine at Mayo Clinic.”If you are using these cups correctly and they are not broken in terms of their sealant, I don’t think you need to be terribly concerned.”

Dr. Millstine added that she doesn’t think you need to toss your Stanley cups as long as the base of the cup doesn’t come off and expose the seal.

If that does happen, Stanley said the cup is eligible for replacement under the lifetime warranty.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled some other cup brands in the past because their use of lead exceeded federal limits.