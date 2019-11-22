Just as the stuffing is loaded into the Thanksgiving turkey, so are hungry travelers crammed into airports across the country. And this year, a record number of fliers are expected to fill the terminals this holiday season.

More than 27 million passengers and airline crew members are expected to be screened between Friday and Dec. 2, the Monday after Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That's up 4% from 2018.

The TSA foresees the Wednesday before Thanksgiving Day and the Sunday after to be the busiest days.

The lightest day? When the turkey is carved — the holiday itself.

Here are some tips for getting through the airport headache-free.

Pack Right

Keep your bags light and stick to the essentials. And check the TSA website for prohibited items and allowed bottle sizes. You don't want to hold up the line when the agent stops to pull out that hairspray can at the bottom of your suitcase.

Arrive Early

Leave plenty of time to get through airport security. Bring a book to read or a good movie to watch while you wait. Remember, it will take even longer than a normal day of the year.

Use Your Phone

Your phone will act as your travel bible for the day — just make sure it has a full charge before you leave the house. Sign up for flight status updates and travel alert apps. Save all the phone numbers you'll need when you land: key family members and friends, hotel, car rental and credit card agency. Check in early on your phone and save your boarding pass so you don't have to print it at a desk or kiosk at the airport. You can also download a map of the airport if its available.

