Did This Vet Just Bring the Most Expensive Watch to 'Antiques Roadshow'?

An Air Force vet was floored after appearing on "Antiques Roadshow" and finding out the Rolex watch he bought for just $345.97 is actually worth over $700,000. But is it the most expensive timepiece to ever be appraised on the PBS staple?

The vet named David said he bought the watch in 1974 and has kept it in pristine condition, only wearing it "two or three times." He purchased it while in the service and even still had the original receipt. So he brought his prized possession to “Antiques Roadshow” to have it evaluated.

“After I got out of the service I had other watches that I wore and I just put this one in a safety deposit box and it stayed there for like 30, 40 years,” he told appraiser Peter Planes on the show.

He was told that the watch could go at auction for anywhere between $400,000 and $700,000. Even more, the warranty paper that David had for the watch could be worth $2,000 on its own, according to Planes.

After learning the news, David fell to the floor in both shock and excitement.

The most expensive watch to ever be featured on “Antique Roadshow” is also the most expensive item in the show's history: a Swiss pocket watch from 1914 that appeared on a 2004 episode. It was appraised for $250,000 at the time. But in 2016, the watch was reappraised for $1.5 million, according to reports.

RELATED STORIES

Banksy Painting Depicting British Parliament as Chimps Hits Auction Block

Is This Your Picasso? Police Search for Owners of Stolen Artwork Recovered by Auction House

Auctioneer's Accent Throws Bidding for Historic Porsche Into Chaos