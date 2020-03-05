Lori Daybell Vallow, Mom of Missing Idaho Kids, Extradited to Face Felony Charges of Deserting Them

The mother of missing children Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan is being extradited from Hawaii to Idaho to face felony charges of deserting them.

Lori Daybell, 46, left the Kaua'i Community Correctional Center in Hawaii where she was being held on $5 million bail, the Hawaii Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday. She is being flown to Idaho accompanied by law enforcement officers.

Lori faces two counts of felony desertion of a child in the disappearance of JJ, 7, and Tylee, 17, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting and obstructing an officer, solicitation of a crime, and contempt, according to the Madison County, Idaho, prosecutor's office.

Lori is due in court in Rexburg on Friday, where she is scheduled to appear for a hearing before Magistrate Judge Faren Eddins to have the charges against her read, online records show. A preliminary hearing will be scheduled for a later date.

Lori's fifth husband, Chad Daybell, an end-times author and publisher, was seen packing up the couple's rented home on Kaua'i and leaving the island earlier this week.

Citizen sleuths with cell phones confronted Chad at the airport, asking him where the children are. Chad arrived back in Rexburg, Idaho, on Saturday, EastIdahoNews.com reported.

Chad and Lori Daybell wed just weeks after the death of Chad's previous wife, Tammy, who was found dead at their home in Rexburg Oct. 19. Lori's previous husband, Charles Vallow, was shot and killed by her brother, Alex Cox, at her home on July 11. Cox himself died Dec. 12. All three deaths are now under investigation.

Chad has not been arrested or charged with a crime and both he and Lori have denied any wrongdoing. Chad and Lori's attorney in Rexburg did not immediately respond to InsideEdition.com's request for comment.

The Rexburg Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the JJ and Tylee's whereabouts or welfare to contact the department at 1-208-359-3000 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

JJ has brown hair and brown eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds. He has autism and "may be in need of medical attention," according to authorities. Tylee has blonde hair and blue eyes, is 5 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

