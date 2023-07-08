PIN IT: Send us pics of your feline friends National Kitten Day

“Time spent with cats is never wasted.”

As a cat mom myself, I have to agree! And many of you out there might even think that time spent with your cats is better than spending a night out on the town.

I know you love your furry felines, even when they get the zoomies at 3 a.m. or flop down on your favorite black sweater ... so we want to give them some time to shine!

National Kitten Day is on July 10, and while all of your fur babies might not be, well, babies anymore, they once were! That said, let’s celebrate cats of ALL ages this National Kitten Day!

Send us a paw-trait or two of your furry friend, and you might even see them on TV on our social media pages.

Wondering how to send us your pictures? No worries, it’s a piece of cake!

Here’s how to use Pin It:

Upload your photo to Pin It under the Precious Pets channel

Include your pet’s name in the description (optional)

Hit submit

Give your fur baby extra cuddles (or space, if they’re in a mood)

Be on the lookout for your furry friends during our newscasts and on our social media platforms

Once you upload your pictures, you should see them below: