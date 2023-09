Come roll along for the fun as “Get Fit with Britt” gets fit with electric bikes!

Judy Bowman, accomplished cyclist and founder of Wheel Power Christian Cyclists in Lynchburg, will show us how they work and how you can incorporate them into your wellness routine.

There are a variety of e-bikes that offer cyclists different options, and Judy breaks down how to pick the best one for you.

Also, make sure to watch until the end for a special message!