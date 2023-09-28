POLL: Is candy corn good or gross?

It’s that time of the year again where friendships are put to the test over the great candy corn debate.

Now, I know that may sound a bit dramatic but hey, there are some people out there with some strong opinions on the fall treat.

Personally, it isn’t even Halloween yet and I’m not ashamed to say that I’ve already downed three big bags of the white, orange, and yellow candies. 😅

I mean, there’s there’s no better sign of the spooky season than Halloween goodies hitting store shelves.

But I know some of you believe there’s only one way to eat candy corn: by putting it in the trash.

Regardless of where you stand, it’s time to get this friendly debate up and running again.

Using the poll below, let us know whether you’re for or against candy corn: