🔒INSIDER: Test your knowledge with our Black History Month quiz

How well do you know African American history? Take our quiz and test your knowledge!

With Black History Month officially underway, now is the perfect time to reflect on monumental figures who paved the way for African American rights throughout the U.S.

Honestly, education is the most powerful weapon you can have, so every day is a fresh new opportunity to educate yourself on our nation’s history; however, there’s no shame in brushing up on your knowledge or perhaps even learning things you didn’t know prior.

For instance, did you know that the very foundation of ‘Black History Month’ itself was laid by Carter G. Woodson, who founded ‘Negro History Week’ in February 1926? Then, in the late 1960s, it evolved into ‘Black History Month.’ It wouldn’t be officially recognized by a U.S. president until 1976, just 48 years ago.

“We must never forget that Black History is American History. The achievements of African Americans have contributed to our nation’s greatness,” said U.S. Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, and I couldn’t agree more.

How much do you know about Black History? Take the quiz below to test your knowledge!