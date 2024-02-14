Here are 10 last-minute ideas for Valentine’s Day plans❤️

Valentine’s Day is here, and if you’re still scrambling to come up with some last-minute plans, don’t worry - we have a few ideas for ya that might take the stress off.
Whether you’re looking to celebrate the day of love with your bestie, furry friend or a special someone, we have a little something for everyone.
So without further ado, here’s a full list of 10 Valentine’s Day ideas for all you love birds out there!
1. Spreading the Puppy Love - Kissing Booth photos at a Franklin County animal shelter
When and where: Feb. 14 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 18401 Virgil H Goode Hwy in Rocky Mount
Description: We can’t forget our furry friends on this day of love, and what better way to say “I woof you” than by giving a shelter pet a forever home? Head to the Franklin County Humane Society Adoption Center to adopt a sassy lady or handsome fella this Valentine’s Day. When you adopt on this love-filled holiday, you can take home a free 4x6 adoption photo. You can also bring a canned donation for the shelter’s pets for a kissing booth photo.
Are you looking for your furever Valentine? There is no greater love than that of a rescue pet! They show you how...Posted by Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024
2. Love on the Big Screen - Valentine’s Day Screening at Grandin Theatre
When and where: Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. at 1310 Grandin Road in SW Roanoke
Description: Have a night out with that special someone in your life at the Grandin Theatre. On Wednesday night, the theatre will be playing “When Harry Met Sally,” a classic romantic comedy that will definitely get a few laughs out of you and some “awws” too.
3. A Palentine’s Party at Hustle/Haven
When and where: Feb. 15 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 355 Campbell Ave in SW Roanoke
Description: Who said Valentine’s Day can’t be about platonic relationships? Head to Roanoke’s Hustle/Haven for a party meant for all! There will be refreshments, camaraderie and enough love to make your heart swell!
4. Perfect Harmony - Handmade Music School Valentine’s Day Dinner & Concert at The Floyd Country Store
When and where: Feb. 14 | Appetizers and music begin at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. at 206 South Locust Street in Floyd
Description: Upheat music and yummy food keep our hearts full (and our stomachs too). Grab the whole family and swing by The Floyd Country Store for live music and a dinner made for champions. Admission starts at $45 per person. For more information, click here.
5. Delicious food with a side of love - Valentine’s Day Dinner and Live Music at Gina’s Food with Flavor
When and where: Feb. 14 | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 311 W Main St in Salem
Description: Dance the night away and make heartfelt moments you’ll cherish for a lifetime at Gina’s Food With Flavor restaurant. There will be live music, a wine and photo backdrop and even a complimentary gift. The event will be $45 (plus tax) per guest.
6. Unwind this Valentine’s Day with a Gourmet Wine and Paired Dinner at the Beliveau Farm Winery
When and where: Feb. 14 | 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3899 Eakin Farm Rd in Blacksburg
Description: Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style with a romantic, candlelight evening. You and your loved one can enjoy a gourmet multi-course dinner, delicious wine and soft, romantic music that’ll surely set the tone for the night. Tickets are $85 per person, tax and gratuity included.
7. A classic love story - Valentine’s Day Bouquet Bar at Evie’s Bistro & Bakery
When and where: Feb. 14 | 3 to 6 p.m. at 212 4th St in SW Roanoke
Description: Need to grab a fresh bouquet for someone special? Head to Evie’s Bistro & Bakery for a bouquet that’ll help love be in full bloom this Valentine’s Day. Plus, if your lover or bestie has a sweet tooth - some sweet treats will be available as well.
8. Valentine’s Day Dinner at Harvest
When and where: Feb. 14 | 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia
Description: A romantic dinner for two, anyone? If you’re nodding your head yes, then this exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner might be for you.
9. Beer Our Valentine at Big Lick Brewing Co.
When and where: Feb. 14 | 4 p.m. at 409 Salem Ave in SW Roanoke
Description: Now, if you prefer beer over wine, don’t fret - here’s an event that might be right up your alley. Big Lick Brewing Co. is set to hold its first-ever Beer or Wine & Chocolate pairings.
10. Brush of Love: A Paint Affair
When and where: Feb. 14 | 6 p.m. at The Maridor
Description: Grab your friends, BFFs or loved ones and unleash your inner artist at this fun event!
That’s all folks! We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!