Here are 10 last-minute ideas for Valentine’s Day plans❤️

Valentine’s Day is here, and if you’re still scrambling to come up with some last-minute plans, don’t worry - we have a few ideas for ya that might take the stress off.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate the day of love with your bestie, furry friend or a special someone, we have a little something for everyone.

So without further ado, here’s a full list of 10 Valentine’s Day ideas for all you love birds out there!

When and where: Feb. 14 | 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 18401 Virgil H Goode Hwy in Rocky Mount

Description: We can’t forget our furry friends on this day of love, and what better way to say “I woof you” than by giving a shelter pet a forever home? Head to the Franklin County Humane Society Adoption Center to adopt a sassy lady or handsome fella this Valentine’s Day. When you adopt on this love-filled holiday, you can take home a free 4x6 adoption photo. You can also bring a canned donation for the shelter’s pets for a kissing booth photo.

Are you looking for your furever Valentine? There is no greater love than that of a rescue pet! They show you how... Posted by Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center on Wednesday, February 7, 2024

When and where: Feb. 14 | 7 p.m. at 1310 Grandin Road in SW Roanoke

Description: Have a night out with that special someone in your life at the Grandin Theatre. On Wednesday night, the theatre will be playing “When Harry Met Sally,” a classic romantic comedy that will definitely get a few laughs out of you and some “awws” too.

When and where: Feb. 15 | 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 355 Campbell Ave in SW Roanoke

Description: Who said Valentine’s Day can’t be about platonic relationships? Head to Roanoke’s Hustle/Haven for a party meant for all! There will be refreshments, camaraderie and enough love to make your heart swell!

When and where: Feb. 14 | Appetizers and music begin at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 7 p.m. at 206 South Locust Street in Floyd

Description: Upheat music and yummy food keep our hearts full (and our stomachs too). Grab the whole family and swing by The Floyd Country Store for live music and a dinner made for champions. Admission starts at $45 per person. For more information, click here.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 311 W Main St in Salem

Description: Dance the night away and make heartfelt moments you’ll cherish for a lifetime at Gina’s Food With Flavor restaurant. There will be live music, a wine and photo backdrop and even a complimentary gift. The event will be $45 (plus tax) per guest.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 3899 Eakin Farm Rd in Blacksburg

Description: Celebrate Valentine’s Day in style with a romantic, candlelight evening. You and your loved one can enjoy a gourmet multi-course dinner, delicious wine and soft, romantic music that’ll surely set the tone for the night. Tickets are $85 per person, tax and gratuity included.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 3 to 6 p.m. at 212 4th St in SW Roanoke

Description: Need to grab a fresh bouquet for someone special? Head to Evie’s Bistro & Bakery for a bouquet that’ll help love be in full bloom this Valentine’s Day. Plus, if your lover or bestie has a sweet tooth - some sweet treats will be available as well.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke, Virginia

Description: A romantic dinner for two, anyone? If you’re nodding your head yes, then this exclusive Valentine’s Day dinner might be for you.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 4 p.m. at 409 Salem Ave in SW Roanoke

Description: Now, if you prefer beer over wine, don’t fret - here’s an event that might be right up your alley. Big Lick Brewing Co. is set to hold its first-ever Beer or Wine & Chocolate pairings.

When and where: Feb. 14 | 6 p.m. at The Maridor

Description: Grab your friends, BFFs or loved ones and unleash your inner artist at this fun event!

That’s all folks! We hope you have a wonderful Valentine’s Day!