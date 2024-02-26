WEIGH IN: What’s the best breakfast spot in Central, Southwest Virginia?

As the old saying goes, breakfast is the most important meal of the day! So for National Pancake Day, let us know your favorite place to grab a hearty breakfast in our region.

Nothing beats a delicious breakfast - whether you’re chowing down on a meal fit for champions or taking it easy with a cup of coffee and a bagel, breakfast tends to set the tone for your day.

National Pancake Day is this week, all the more reason to dig in and enjoy a mouth-watering stack toward heaven! But while you’re at it, we also want you to take a delicious survey to celebrate.

Recommended Videos Anyone who’s from Central or Southwest Virginia knows there are plenty of hidden gems that serve the best food around, but what about breakfast restaurants? Do you have any favorites that are an absolute MUST when you’re craving something good to start your day with?

Well, we wanna hear about them because I don’t know about you guys, but I’m sure all of us self-proclaimed foodies could use some new spots to hit up!

Using the form below, let us know your favorite breakfast spot in our region.

Once submissions are in, I’ll write up a follow-up article on your top picks. 😋

Happy voting!

Having trouble seeing the survey below? Try clearing your cache!