POLL: What’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie? 🍪

It’s the most wonderful time of the year: Girl Scout Cookie season.

Unfortunately, it’s wrapping up though, with the Girl Scout Cookie Program set to end on March 18. (Sorry to be the bearer of bad news).

But who’s to say we can’t enjoy these last few days while we can by talking about some of our faves? I mean, March 12 is National Girl Scout Day after all.

If you were to ask me, I’d go with the classic peanut butter sandwich ‘Do-si-dos.’ I mean, you can’t go wrong with those yummy treats! And...if you were to ask pretty much anyone else, they’d probably vote for Thin Mints, which is the top seller among the bunch, according to the official Girl Scouts website.

But we’d love for you to put in your two cents - what’s your favorite Girl Scout cookie? Let us know in the poll below: