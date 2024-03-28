LIST 🐰: 2024 Easter events in Southwest, Central Virginia

We're working for you on a list events happening during Easter Weekend.

We know many of you are very ‘egg-cited’ to celebrate Easter with the fam.

Still looking for fun ideas for the kiddos? Don’t worry - we’ve got a list full of events across our region that you might enjoy. Below, you can find a breakdown of the events in each viewing area.

Recommended Videos

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

NEW RIVER VALLEY

Easter Egg Hunt at Heritage Hall Rich Creek from 5 to 6 p.m. (March 28)

Heritage Hall Rich Creek will be hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt, and every bunny is welcome. Be sure to hop on over!

Community Easter Fun from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. (March 30)

You and the whole family can head to the New Hope Church (Pearisburg Community Center) for a ton of egg-citing festivities. The event will include an egg hunt, inflatables, a petting zoo and more.

Great Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park starting at 10 a.m. (March 30)

Christiansburg Parks & Recreation and the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg are set to host its Great Easter Egg Hunt at Kiwanis Park for children ages 12 and under.

Blacksburg Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. (March 30)

Bring your kiddo to this Easter event to collect colorful eggs with goodies inside on Saturday, March 30 at Municipal Park on Turner Street. There will also be a special guest: none other than the Easter Bunny!

Community Easter Egg Hunt at Bisset Park at 11 a.m. (March 30)

This Easter Egg Hunt will feature more than 12,000 eggs filled with goodies, golden eggs, bouncy houses and big prizes that are sure to fill your little one with nothing but egg-citement.

Easter Egg Hunt at Trinity Community Church at 11 a.m. (March 30)

The egg hunt will start promptly at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served after the hunt.

Easter Egg Hunt and Story at the Little White Church across from Subway at noon (March 30)

Grab the family and make a trip to the Little White Church, where they will share an Easter story. Plus, there will be an Easter Egg hunt too for kiddos with a sweet tooth.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Pilot Community Center at 2 p.m. (March 30)

We know kids from all over are excited to fill their Easter baskets with yummy treats. At the Pilot Community Center, those 10 years old and younger can get their hands on candy and prize-filled eggs. Refreshments will be available. Please note that the will be held weather permitting; therefore, if it rains, it will be canceled.

Easter Sunrise Service at the Rock House Marina at 6:45 a.m. (March 31)

Start your Easter Sunday off with a beautiful view of the sunrise on the waterfront at Clatory Lake. During the celebratory service, there will be praise music and a devotional message, followed by a complimentary breakfast. You can join them by car or boat.

Easter Sunday Worship Services at GraceLife Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. (March 31)

There will be two worship services held at Grace Life Baptist Church in Christiansburg for people of all ages.

LYNCHBURG

Easter Bunny Photos at River Ridge Mall from March 9 through March 30th

The Easter Bunny will be hopping to River Ridge Mall so that your kiddos can get their pictures taken. For more information and a full schedule, click here.

Easter Eggstravaganza at Mountain View Church at 11 a.m. (March 30)

This ‘egg-stravaganza’ will feature fun-filled games, an Easter egg hunt and more.

Easter Egg Hunt at WoodmenLife-Lynchburg, VA Chapter 7 on Wards Ferry Road from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (March 30)

This event will include fun for the entire family, including a photo booth with the Easter Bunny, prizes and yummy treats.

Family Easter celebration at 607 Madison Street in Lynchburg starting at noon (March 30)

The event has a ton in store for Hill City residents and will last the majority of the day. It’ll kick off with an Easter Egg Hunt for those ages 5 through 13. Then, from 1 to 3 p.m., there will be family games and karaoke with a chance to win prizes. And finally, from 5 to 7 p.m., the movie “Hop” will also be playing from 5 to 7 p.m., with a free ice cream bar and limited seating.

Easter Celebration Egg Hunt at Huckle Knob Nursery at 10 a.m. (March 30)

You and the family can also head to Huckleberry Knob Nursery for an Easter Egg Hunt. Plus, if you’re looking for a cold treat Pops the Good Humor Ice Cream Truck will be there, too.

Easter Bunny Clay Sculpture at The Yellow Submarine at 6 p.m. (March 29)

Any artists out there looking to get creative this weekend? Hop on over to the Yellow Submarine for a clay sculpture paint and sip art party where you’ll bring a cute Easter Bunny to life.

HIGHLANDS

Clifton Forge Main Street Annual Easter Bonnet Parade at 11 a.m. (March 30)

If you’re not in the mood for an Easter Egg hunt, Highlands has something else in story for community members that is sure to bring excitement. The Clifton Forge Main Street Easter Bonnet Parade will kick off at 11 a.m., with the lineup starting at 10:45 a.m. at the Elks Lodge or 306 Ridgeway.

LEXINGTON

Easter Exstravaganzer at Dinosaur Kingdom II at 10 a.m. (March 30)

Get ready for a roaring good time! Bring the kiddos to Dinosaur Kingdom II on Saturday for an egg-citing adventure, where there will be an Easter Egg hunt among dinosaurs, pictures with the Easter Rabbit and Easter train and other fun festivities.

Easter Egg & Cort Hunt at Ecco Adesso Vineyards at 1 p.m. (March 30)

Looking for an event that’ll be fun for adults and kids alike? Ecco Adesso Vineyards has you covered! The family-owned winery is set to hold its 3rd annual Easter egg hunt. Following the hunt, there will be a vineyard cork hunt for adults. Whoever collects the most corks will win a prize - how cool is that?!

Easter Festival at Brewbaker Field on Wallace Street at 10 a.m. (March 30)

Candy, food trucks and inflatables - the perfect combination for the Easter weekend.

Easter Egg Hunt at the Paxton House at 11 a.m. (March 30)

From 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., the Glen Maury Park Easter Egg Hunt will be underway - don’t miss out on the fun!

Easter Brunch at Haywood’s at 10 a.m. (March 31)

Brunch, anyone? Start the day off right with a brunch and dessert and buffet at Haywood’s on Main Street.

ROANOKE VALLEY

Egg Hunt Festival at Waid Park at 1 p.m. (March 30)

It’s time for Waid Park’s 25th annual Easter Egg Hunt, featuring more than 25,000 eggs (yes, you read that right!) for your little ones. There also will be games, food trucks and a special visit from the Easter Bunny himself.

Eggcellent Adventure at the Virginia Museum of Transportation at 10 a.m. (March 30)

The Virginia Museum of Transportation is ready to have some Easter fun! At this event, there will be crafts for kids, activities for the entire family, a museum scavenger hunt, and of course, photos with the Easter Bunny.

Special Easter Egg Hunt at Buchanan Town Park at 10 a.m. (March 30)

There will be an Easter Egg Hunt at the Buchanan Town Park from 10 a.m. to noon. The Easter egg hunt will kick off at 10:30 a.m. and your kid will have a chance to take a picture with the Easter bunny as well.

Breakfast with the Bunny and Egg Hunt at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Daleville at 9 a.m.

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and St. Mark’s United Methodist Church wants to ensure that you and the family can enjoy a yummy breakfast with the Easter bunny. There will also be games, crafts and Easter Egg Hunt.

Easter Egg hunt at CommUNITY Church church in Salem (March 31)

Following the worship service, there will be an egg hunt for all children through 5th grade, featuring special prizes.

Photos with the Easter Bunny at Valley View Mall (through March 30)

Who wouldn’t want a picture with the Easter Bunny?! Head to Valley View Mall for Easter photos!

Photos with Amanda the Easter Panda at Mill Mountain Zoo (March 29-30)

Evan Mill Mountain Zoo is getting in on the Easter Fun! During Easter Weekend, your kids will have the chance to take pics with Amanda the Easter Panda.

If Easter Egg hunts aren’t your style, there are also a TON of places where you’ll be able to grab a bite to eat for Easter. Here’s a full list:

NELSON

Easter Egg Hunt at Three Notch’d Brewery and Distillery from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (March 30)

Who said grown-ups can’t have a little Easter fun, too? From 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Three Notch’d Brewery and Distillery will be having delicious brews for adults. And of course, we can’t forget the kids. There will be an Easter egg hun and an Easter Bunny photo op, too.

Easter Egg Hunt at Brewing Tree Beer Company from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (March 30)

Brewing Tree will be celebrating Easter all day long with live music, an Easter Egg hunt and the Easter Bunny.

Scavenger Hunt at Orchard House Inn from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (March 30)

If you love scavenger hunts, be sure to head to Orchard House Inn this holiday weekend. Adults and kids are invited and there will be prizes for those who finish!

Easter Egg Hunt at Bold Rock Hard Cider from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. (March 30)

I don’t know about you, but Easter egg hunts for adults can be a ton of fun. Bold Rock Hard is letting you tap into your childhood with an egg hunt for people of all ages. Adults will be able to take part in their QR Code Egg hunt across the property for a chance to win Bold Rock-inspired prizes.

Easter Brunch Buffet at Blue Mountain Brewery from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (March 31)

Nothing beats a yummy meal to get your day started on the right foot. Celebrate Easter with brunch at Blue Mountain. A brunch buffet will be available.

Easter Celebration and Live Music at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. (March 31)

This event has a little bit of everything for everyone. There will be Easter egg hunts for kids and adults, train rides and live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

FRANKLIN

Easter Egg Hunt at Waid Park 1 p.m. (March 30)

Starting at 1 p.m., kids who are 12 and under can enjoy a free Easter Egg hunt at Waid Park, featuring more than 25,000 eggs, activities, inflatables and food. Be sure to arrive early!

Know of an Easter event we missed? Email jotey@wsls.com with event information and I’d be more than happy to add it!

Happy Easter!