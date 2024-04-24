55º
SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top breakfast spots in our region, according to you

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

You can’t go wrong with a yummy breakfast; I mean, even doctors think it’s the most important meal of the day (and arguably, the most delicious, too.)

If you grew up in this area, you already know that there are PLENTY of lowkey spots to try if you’re looking to ditch the dishes and treat yourself.

Even for me, there are a bunch of places that come to mind, but I love hearing your thoughts! Previously, we put out a survey asking you all to fill us in on what you think is the best breakfast spot in Central and Southwest Virginia.

After getting close to nearly 100 responses, it’s time to take a look at what you had to say!

While there are a TON of great spots to grab a bite to eat, here are some of the best of the best when it comes to getting your day started, according to you:

RestaurantLocation
Famous Toastery5010 Keagy Rd E200, Roanoke, VA 24018
Scrambled32 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
Our Daily BreadRoanoke, Vinton and Blacksburg location
The Pancake House1840 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153
Chip and Jo’s315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153
The Dogwood Restaurant106 E Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
Blue Ridge Diner113 E Main St, Floyd, VA 24091
Scratch Biscuit1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015

