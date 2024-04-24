SURVEY RESULTS: Here are the top breakfast spots in our region, according to you

You can’t go wrong with a yummy breakfast; I mean, even doctors think it’s the most important meal of the day (and arguably, the most delicious, too.)
If you grew up in this area, you already know that there are PLENTY of lowkey spots to try if you’re looking to ditch the dishes and treat yourself.
Recommended Videos
Even for me, there are a bunch of places that come to mind, but I love hearing your thoughts! Previously, we put out a survey asking you all to fill us in on what you think is the best breakfast spot in Central and Southwest Virginia.
After getting close to nearly 100 responses, it’s time to take a look at what you had to say!
While there are a TON of great spots to grab a bite to eat, here are some of the best of the best when it comes to getting your day started, according to you:
|Restaurant
|Location
|Famous Toastery
|5010 Keagy Rd E200, Roanoke, VA 24018
|Scrambled
|32 Market Square SE, Roanoke, VA 24011
|Our Daily Bread
|Roanoke, Vinton and Blacksburg location
|The Pancake House
|1840 Apperson Dr, Salem, VA 24153
|Chip and Jo’s
|315 8th St, Salem, VA 24153
|The Dogwood Restaurant
|106 E Lee Ave, Vinton, VA 24179
|Blue Ridge Diner
|113 E Main St, Floyd, VA 24091
|Scratch Biscuit
|1820 Memorial Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24015