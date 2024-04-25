72º
Join Insider

WSLS Insider

🔒 INSIDER: How well do you know WSLS 10 News Anchor Rachel Lucas?

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Insider, Quiz
10 News' Anchor Rachel Lucas (WSLS)

You know her well (or at least you think you do) – you can find her behind the anchor desk weekdays on 10 News at 5, 6, and 7 – 10 News anchor Rachel Lucas!

Take the quiz below to test how well you know Rachel:

Recommended Videos

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos