Moms, what do you REALLY want for Mother’s Day? 💐

If you could have anything for Mother’s Day, what would it be? We’re all ears!

It’s almost time to celebrate all the lovely moms, moms-to-be and mother figures out there, and some of us are still scrambling to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift that’ll make our moms feel like the queens they are.

Honestly, it can be a lot of pressure - Do I get her a bouquet of flowers? A professional massage? Her favorite meal? A vacation, even? Or do I keep it simple? I mean, at the end of the day, you just wanna make her smile!

Recommended Videos

But it’s easy to overthink and sometimes all a mom really wants is some peace and quiet (and I mean, who could blame her?)

So, moms...as Mother’s Day approaches, help us out! If you could have anything for Mother’s Day, what would it be? We’re all ears!