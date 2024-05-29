68º
YOUR PHOTOS: Top 10 spring pics in Southwest, Central Virginia📸

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

We're taking a look back on your spring photos, submitted via Pin It. (WSLS)

Spring is coming to an end, so we’re taking a look back at some of your photos from the spring season submitted to Pin It.

From your pictures of the beautiful outdoors, to your furry friends and even the northern lights, it was certainly a challenge to choose just 10 photos to feature.

Below, you’ll find 10 spring pictures in no specific order from across our region, all submitted via Pin It. Want to submit yours? Scroll to the bottom of this page to see how you can!

1.

Carrie Sizemore

Double Rainbow 🌈 Vinton

1
Vinton

2.

Lillz13

Northern Lights in Copper Hill, Floyd

0
Copper Hill

3.

Shirley

Winnie enjoys the beautiful gardens at Virginia Tech.

0
Lexington

4.

Donna Richardson

Plum tree blooms 🫶

0
Roanoke

5.

KTA

Grayson Highlands State Park

0
Roanoke

6.

Mom2sp94
0
Roanoke

7.

Jordin
1
Roanoke

8.

Oscar enjoying the sun!

0
Roanoke

9.

bmwvet20
0
Millboro

10.

Shonda

Amazing sunset in Buchanan this evening. Abbey approved!!!

0
Arcadia

Which picture is your favorite? Let us know below!

Want the chance to be featured? It’s easy!

Here’s how it works:

  • Upload your photo to Pin It,
  • Select a channel,
  • Include a description (optional),
  • Hit submit,
  • Be on the lookout for your photos during our newscasts and on our social media platforms.

You can easily access Pin It online here, or on our weather app. You can download the weather app here for iOS Users or here for Android Users.

