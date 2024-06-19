QUIZ: How much do you know about Juneteenth?

Millions throughout the U.S. will gather in fellowship to celebrate Juneteenth and collectively reflect on this transformative moment in our nation’s history.

Juneteenth, celebrated on June 19, holds ample meaning for the Black community and beyond, as many use the day to recognize achievements while also reflecting on tribulations of the past.

It commemorates the day in 1865 when enslaved people in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom—two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States and continues to become more widely known as time progresses.

