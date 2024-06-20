These are the most extreme temperatures in the history of every state

Alabama

- All-time highest temperature: 112 F (Centerville on Sept. 6, 1925)

- All-time lowest temperature: -27 F (New Market on Jan. 30, 1966)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 32.52 inches (Dauphin Island Sea Lab on July 19, 1997)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 20 inches (Walnut Grove on March 13, 1993)

Despite being a subtropical town, on March 13, 1993, Walnut Grove was covered in 20 inches of snow. The extreme weather was termed the "Superstorm of 1993" by the National Weather Service because of its size and strength, equal to a Category 3 hurricane. At one point, the storm system ran from Eastern Canada to Central America.

Alaska

- All-time highest temperature: 100 F (Fort Yukon on June 27, 1915)

- All-time lowest temperature: -80 F (Prospect Creek Camp on Jan. 23, 1971)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.05 inches (Seward on Oct. 10, 1986)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 78 inches (Mile 47 Camp on Feb. 9, 1963)

Prospect Creek recorded the coldest-ever U.S. temperature of -80 degrees in 1971. On Oct. 10, 1986, Seward experienced more rainfall than anywhere else in Alaska due to an unrelenting rainstorm. The highways and the railroads took a massive hit during the three-day rainstorm, and the region was declared a federal disaster area.

In October 2018, the city of Seward declared an emergency after recording nearly 5 inches of rain over several days of heavy rainfall. Heavy flooding yet again caused debris to block several roads.

Arizona

- All-time highest temperature: 128 F (Lake Havasu City on June 29, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -40 F (Hawley Lake on Jan. 7, 1971)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.4 inches (Workman Creek on Sept. 4, 1970)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Alpine on Feb. 25, 1987)

On the far western border of Arizona, Lake Havasu City saw the highest temperature in state history on June 29, 1994. But seven years earlier, the state's largest snowfall was recorded on the extreme eastern side of Arizona.

Arkansas

- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Ozark on Aug. 10, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -29 F (Brook Farm Pond near Gravette on Feb. 13, 1905)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.06 inches (Big Fork on Dec. 3, 1982)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Corning on Jan. 22, 1918)

"The Great Heat Wave of 1936" affected around 15 states during its three-week run, bringing temperatures above 100 degrees. Still, Ozark topped the charts by reaching 120 degrees. Also known as the "1936 North American Heat Wave," it exacerbated human suffering during the ongoing Great Depression.

California

- All-time highest temperature: 134 F (Greenland Ranch on July 10, 1913)

- All-time lowest temperature: -45 F (Boca on Jan. 20, 1937)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 25.83 inches (Hoegees Camp on Jan. 22, 1943)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 67 inches (Echo Summit Sierra at Tahoe on Jan. 5, 1982)

Death Valley's Greenland Ranch holds the record for the highest temperature ever recorded at 134 degrees in 1913. But On Jan. 20, 1937, Boca—a former reservoir located in Nevada County—recorded a mind-numbingly cold temperature of -45 degrees.

You may also like: How climate change drives hotter, more frequent heat waves

Colorado

- All-time highest temperature: 115 F (John Martin Dam on July 20, 2019)

- All-time lowest temperature: -61 F (Maybell on Feb. 1, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.85 inches (USGS Rod & Gun, Ft. Carson, on Sept. 12, 2013)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 75.8 inches (Silver Lake on April 14, 1921)

During the 2013 floods that took place across Colorado, the highest precipitation levels were recorded on Sept. 12, 2013, at Fort Carson, a United States Army installation located in El Paso County.

Connecticut

- All-time highest temperature: 106 F (Danbury on July 15, 1995, and Torrington on Aug. 23, 1916)

- All-time lowest temperature: -32 F (Coventry on Jan. 22, 1961, and Falls Village on Feb. 16, 1943)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.77 inches (Burlington on Aug. 19, 1955)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Ansonia 1NE on Feb. 8, 2013)

On Aug. 19, 1955, the Great Flood of 1955 occurred in Burlington. The last time Connecticut had witnessed such heavy rainfalls was during colonial times. The state's high- and low-temperature records are shared by two locations on different days of different years.

Delaware

- All-time highest temperature: 110 F (Millsboro on July 21, 1930)

- All-time lowest temperature: -17 F (Millsboro on Jan. 17, 1893)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.48 inches (Harbeson on Sept. 28, 2016)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 25 inches (Dover on Feb. 19, 1979)

Millsboro is one of the two cities in the United States that holds the record for the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state. Also of interest was a significant East Coast cyclone in 1979 that brought record-breaking snowfall to the Mid-Atlantic states. Because of this, Dover received the most snowfall in the history of Delaware's climate.

Compared to the 25 inches of snow recorded in Dover in February 1979, there was no snow in Delaware in January 2023, and only trace snowfall twice in February.

Florida

- All-time highest temperature: 109 F (Monticello on June 29, 1931)

- All-time lowest temperature: -2 F (Tallahassee on Feb. 13, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.28 inches (Key West on Nov. 11, 1980)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 4 inches (Milton Exp. Stn. on March 6, 1954)

In 1980, Hurricane Jeanne formed in the Gulf of Mexico and indirectly struck Florida's Key West with heavy rainfall. The storm resulted in the heaviest rainfall Florida had ever witnessed within one day, which is impressive given the frequency with which big storms hit Florida.

Georgia

- All-time highest temperature: 112 F (Greenville 2 NNW on Aug. 20, 1983, and Louisville on July 24, 1952)

- All-time lowest temperature: -17 F (CCC Fire Camp F-16 near Beatum on Jan. 27, 1940)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 21.1 inches (Americus on July 6, 1994)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 19.3 inches (Cedartown 3NE on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1994 in Americus included surging floodwaters that entered the city rapidly and were described as "fierce" by local news outlets. More than 100 small dams in nearby areas had reached capacity and started washing out directly on the roads. The deluge also damaged the railroad service, which took several months to recover even after the floodwaters receded.

You may also like: 50 coldest cities in America on Christmas

Hawaii

- All-time highest temperature: 100 F (Pahala, Hawaii, on April 27, 1931)

- All-time lowest temperature: 12 F (Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii, on May 17, 1979)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 49.69 inches (Waipā Garden, Kauai, on April 14, 2018)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 6.5 inches (Haleakala, Maui, on Feb. 2, 1936)

In April 2018, heavy rainfalls devastated the island of Kauai as dozens of homes were left in shambles in the island's towns, including Hanalei, Wainiha, Haena, and Anahola. The rainfall, which also hit Oahu, affected 532 houses on the two islands, according to the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

Idaho

- All-time highest temperature: 118 F (Orofino on July 28, 1934)

- All-time lowest temperature: -60 F (Island Park Dam on Jan. 18, 1943)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.17 inches (Rattlesnake Creek on Nov. 23, 1909)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 31 inches (Anderson Dam on Dec. 18, 1967)

Rattlesnake Creek in Elmore County was recorded on Nov. 23, 1909, to have received the most rainfall of 7.17 inches in one day. And in 1967, the Anderson Ranch Dam, southeast of Boise, recorded 31 inches of snowfall in one 24-hour period.

Illinois

- All-time highest temperature: 117 F (East St. Louis on July 14, 1954)

- All-time lowest temperature: -38 F (Mt. Carroll on Jan. 31, 2019)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 16.91 inches (Aurora on July 18, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Astoria on Feb. 28, 1900)

East St. Louis recorded the state's most sweltering temperature on July 14, 1954. While the residents of East St. Louis first woke up to stifling 100-degree heat, the temperature soared to 117 degrees by late afternoon. Residents in St. Louis recalled July 14, 1954, as the day "they were just cooked."

Indiana

- All-time highest temperature: 116 F (Collegeville, south side of Rensselaer on July 14, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -36 F (New Whiteland on Jan. 19, 1994)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.5 inches (Princeton on Aug. 6, 1905)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 33 inches (Salem on Dec. 23, 2004)

On Aug. 6, 1905, Princeton, a city in Indiana's Gibson County, recorded the highest one-day-long rainfall event in the state at 10.5 inches. And in July 1936, the entire state saw extreme heat, with Collegeville recording the highest temperature at 116 degrees.

Iowa

- All-time highest temperature: 118 F (Keokuk No. 2 on July 20, 1934)

- All-time lowest temperature: -47 F (Elkader on Feb. 3, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.18 inches (Atlantic 1NE on June 14, 1998)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Lenox on April 20, 1918)

The town of Atlantic in Iowa's Cass County experienced intense flooding on June 14, 1998, after heavy rainfall and a severe thunderstorm. Many bridges in the area were either damaged or completely destroyed, and all highways and roads had to be closed once the flooding started intensifying.

You may also like: States with the most severe summer weather

Kansas

- All-time highest temperature: 121 F (Fredonia on July 18, 1936, and Alton on July 24, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -40 F (Lebanon on Feb. 13, 1905)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: Not available

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Pratt on March 28, 2009)

Pratt, a city with a population of 6,835 people, recorded the state's heaviest snowfall on March 28, 2009. A spring snowstorm resulted in a whopping 30 inches of snow falling within one day in Pratt.

Kentucky

- All-time highest temperature: 114 F (Greensburg on July 28, 1930)

- All-time lowest temperature: -37 F (Shelbyville on Jan. 19, 1994)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.28 inches (Mayfield 6SW between July 18 and July 19, 2023)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Simers on March 3, 1942)

The flood of 1997 in Louisville resulted in 10.48 inches of rainfall within one day on March 1, 1997. The deluge intensified when smaller streams started overflowing rapidly, which in turn caused the flooding along the Ohio River. As if the flooding wasn't bad enough, tornadoes were also reported from Arkansas to southern Kentucky.

Louisiana

- All-time highest temperature: 114 F (Plain Dealing 4W on Aug. 10, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -16 F (Minden on Feb. 13, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22 inches (Hackberry on Aug. 28, 1962)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 13 inches (Colfax on Feb. 13, 1960)

Hackberry, a community in Cameron Parish, witnessed the state's heaviest rainfall between Aug. 28 and 29, 1962. A tropical depression that had first formed in the western Gulf of Mexico eventually struck the Texas and Louisiana border two days later before finally subsiding on Aug. 30, 1962.

Maine

- All-time highest temperature: 105 F (North Bridgton on July 4 and 10, 1911)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Big Black River, nr. Saint Pamphile, PQ, on Jan. 16, 2009)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.32 inches (Portland on Oct. 20, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 40 inches (Orono on Dec. 30, 1962)

The state's highest rainfall or precipitation level was recorded at the Portland Jetport on Oct. 20–21, 1996, and resulted in severe flooding. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, one person was killed, and more than 2,100 homes and businesses were damaged.

Maryland

- All-time highest temperature: 109 F (Cumberland and Frederick on July 10, 1936, and Cumberland on Aug. 6-7, 1918)

- All-time lowest temperature: -40 F (Oakland on Jan. 13, 1912)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.75 inches (Jewel near Friendship on July 26, 1897)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 31 inches (Clear Spring 1ENE on March 29, 1942)

Maryland's most significant record 24-hour total rainfall was in Jewell on July 26-27, 1897. The town of Cumberland, in western Maryland, has twice recorded the state's highest temperature of 109 degrees.

You may also like: Most expensive October weather disasters of the last 40 years

Massachusetts

- All-time highest temperature: 107 F (Chester and New Bedford on Aug. 2, 1975)

- All-time lowest temperature: -35 F (Chester on Jan. 12, 1981, Coldbrook on Feb. 15, 1943, and Taunton on Jan. 5, 1904)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.15 inches (Westfield on Aug. 18, 1955)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 29 inches (Natick on April 1, 1997)

Westfield suffered from heavy flooding and rainfall in the middle of August 1955, making it the wettest day for the state. The Great Flood of 1955 affected Connecticut and Massachusetts, resulting from Hurricanes Connie—and then, a week later, Hurricane Diane.

Michigan

- All-time highest temperature: 112 F (Mio and Stanwood on July 13, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -51 F (Vanderbilt on Feb. 9, 1934)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.92 inches (6E Fountain on July 20, 2019)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 32 inches (Herman on Dec. 2, 1985)

In July 2019, nearly 13 inches of rain was recorded falling in western Michigan in one 24-hour period, surpassing a record from 150 miles south that stood for more than a century.

Minnesota

- All-time highest temperature: 115 F (Beardsley on July 29, 1917)

- All-time lowest temperature: -60 F (Tower on Feb. 2, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.1 inches (Hokah 1S on Aug. 19, 2007)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Wolf Ridge ELC on Jan. 7, 1994)

Hokah, a city in Houston County, had the state's heaviest one-day rainfall on Aug. 19, 2007. The flood of 2007 claimed the lives of six people and also resulted in massive flooding in nearby counties.

Mississippi

- All-time highest temperature: 115 F (Holly Springs 2N on July 29, 1930)

- All-time lowest temperature: -19 F (Corinth on Jan. 30, 1966)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches (Columbus on July 9, 1968)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 18 inches (Mt. Pleasant on Dec. 23, 1963)

The distance between the locations with the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in Mississippi is less than 70 miles, but the difference between those temperatures is 134 degrees. And a week before a massive "New Year's Snowstorm" swept through the Southern United States on Dec. 31, 1963, the small community of Mount Pleasant recorded an even larger snowfall, setting the state's record.

Missouri

- All-time highest temperature: 118 F (Union and Warsaw on July 14, 1954)

- All-time lowest temperature: -40 F (Warsaw on Feb. 13, 1905)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 18.18 inches (Edgerton on July 20, 1965)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Cape Girardeau on Feb. 25, 1979)

Warsaw is one of two cities in the United States that holds the record for the highest and lowest temperatures recorded in a state. The other is Millsboro, Delaware. Four people died during the 1965 flood in Edgerton, and 729 residences were damaged or destroyed. Approximately 433,000 acres of agricultural land flooded during the deluge. The total damages the floods inflicted on properties cost Missouri $19.3 million.

You may also like: The coldest counties in the 10 warmest states

Montana

- All-time highest temperature: 117 F (Glendive on July 20, 1893, Medicine Lake on July 5, 1937)

- All-time lowest temperature: -70 F (Rogers Pass on Jan. 20, 1954)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.5 inches (Circle, Springbrook, on June 20, 1921)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 48 inches (Millegan 14SE on Dec. 27, 2003)

Montana's lowest temperature was recorded in 1954 at -70 degrees. But in early February 2019 and into the first week of March, Montana set a brand-new bone-chilling record for consecutive below-freezing days when Great Falls concluded its 32-day streak on March 8, 2019.

Nebraska

- All-time highest temperature: 118 F (Geneva on July 15, 1934, Hartington on July 17, 1936, and Minden on July 24, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -47 F (Oshkosh on Dec. 22, 1989, and Bridgeport on Feb. 12, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.15 inches (York on July 8, 1950)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Dalton on Dec. 21, 2006)

Before the unforgiving heat wave hit Geneva, Nebraska, in July 1934, the state was already struggling due to a severe drought that had worsened living conditions for farmers and other residents. During "The Heat Wave of 1934," people slept outdoors to escape the terrible heat in their houses. Two summers later, the heat was equally bad in two other Nebraska towns.

Nevada

- All-time highest temperature: 125 F (Laughlin on June 29, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (San Jacinto on Jan. 8, 1937)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 7.78 inches (Mount Charleston on Oct. 20, 2004)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Dagget Pass on Dec. 21, 1996)

Nevada is no stranger to extreme heat. While the hottest day in Nevada was recorded in Laughlin in 1994, residents will likely be at an increased risk from exposure to extreme heat due to climate change, according to research published by the International Journal of Environmental Science and Technology.

New Hampshire

- All-time highest temperature: 106 F (Nashua on July 4, 1911)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Mount Washington on Jan. 22, 1885)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.07 inches (Mount Washington on Oct. 20, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49.3 inches (Mount Washington on Feb. 25, 1969)

New Hampshire's "100-Hour Snowstorm of February 1969" produced record snowfall for New Hampshire. The massive snowstorm affected the neighboring states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maine, and Vermont.

New Jersey

- All-time highest temperature: 110 F (Runyon on July 10, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -34 F (River Vale on Jan. 5, 1904)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.81 inches (Tuckerton on Aug. 19, 1939)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 29.7 inches (Long Branch on Dec. 26, 1947)

According to New Jersey state climatologist David Robinson, several factors contributed to River Vale recording the state's coldest day in January 1904. Two of the biggest reasons were River Vale's barren landscape and position in a valley. To top that off, River Vale had some heavy snowfall on the same day.

You may also like: What summer was like the year you were born

New Mexico

- All-time highest temperature: 122 F (Waste Isolation Pilot Plant nr. Loving on June 27, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Gavilan on Feb. 1, 1951)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.28 inches (Lake Maloya on May 18, 1955)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 41 inches (Kelly Ranch on Feb. 3, 1964)

While New Mexico is known for its dry, desert environment, it averages fairly low temperatures during the peak of winter. But on Feb. 1, 1951, Gavilan in north Albuquerque experienced an Alaska-like winter at -50 degrees.

New York

- All-time highest temperature: 108 F (Troy on July 22, 1926)

- All-time lowest temperature: -52 F (Old Forge on Feb. 18, 1979)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.57 inches (Long Island MacArthur Airport on Aug. 12, 2014)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 50 inches (Camden on Feb. 1, 1966)

The historic Islip, Long Island, flash flooding on Aug. 12-13, 2014, took place after a torrential downpour. Several expressways, streets, and houses were completely water-logged. Countless crews had to work around the clock to pump out all the water.

North Carolina

- All-time highest temperature: 110 F (Fayetteville on Aug. 21, 1983)

- All-time lowest temperature: -34 F (Mount Mitchell on Jan. 21, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 22.22 inches (Altapass on July 15, 1916)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 36 inches (Mt. Mitchell on March 13, 1993)

After heavy rainfall lashed North Carolina, the French Broad and Swannanoa rivers started overflowing, resulting in the "Great Flood of 1916." The exact number of people who died during this deluge is still unknown, but it's estimated that at least a few dozen people lost their lives. Several dams were breached, and houses, warehouses, and industrial plants along the French Broad River were almost completely submerged.

North Dakota

- All-time highest temperature: 121 F (Steele on July 6, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -60 F (Parshall on Feb. 15, 1936)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.1 inches (Litchville on June 29, 1975)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Minot Airport on April 27, 1984)

Parshall became intolerably frigid in February 1936 at -60 degrees Fahrenheit. This recording was made by a coal miner who had volunteered to be a weather observer, using a special mercury-thallium alloy thermometer because mercury-only thermometers would freeze before recording a temperature that low.

Ohio

- All-time highest temperature: 113 F (near Gallipolis on July 21, 1934)

- All-time lowest temperature: -39 F (Milligan on Feb. 10, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 10.75 inches (Lockington Dam nr. Sidney, Shelby Co. on Aug. 7, 1995)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Warren 3S on April 20, 1901)

During the statewide 1934 heat wave, residents of Gallipolis, a village in southeastern Ohio, bore the brunt of the highest temperature ever recorded in the state. Residents left their furnace-like houses hoping to find a shady spot to cool off, while many slept on their rooftops, porches, or lawns. The oppressive heat killed as many as 160 people between July 20 and 26.

You may also like: 2023's top cities that are safest from natural disasters

Oklahoma

- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Alva on July 18, Altus on July 19, Poteau on Aug. 10, and Altus on Aug. 12, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -31 F (Nowata on Feb. 10, 2011)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 15.68 inches (Enid on Oct. 11, 1973)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 27 inches (Spavinaw on Feb. 9, 2011)

The deadly 1973 flood in Enid started with relentless rainfall and ended only after killing nine people. According to The Oklahoman, residents had cut holes through their walls to climb up on rooftops in a desperate attempt to flee from the surging water levels. Several others tried to take shelter in their attics as their houses started filling up with water.

Oregon

- All-time highest temperature: 119 F (Moody Farms Agrimet and Pelton Dam on June 29, 2021)

- All-time lowest temperature: -54 F (Seneca on Feb. 10, 1933, and Ukiah on Feb. 9, 1933)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.77 inches (Nehalem 9NE on Nov. 6, 2006)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 47 inches (Hood River ES on Jan. 9, 1980)

On June 29, 2021, Moody Farms Agrimet tied Pelton Dam for the hottest summer day ever recorded in Oregon. Pelton Dam had held the previous record, set in 1898. And two towns 100 miles apart recorded the state's lowest-ever temperature on successive days in February 1933.

Pennsylvania

- All-time highest temperature: 111 F (Phoenixville on July 9-10, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -42 F (Smethport on Jan. 5, 1904)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 13.5 inches (York 3SSW Pump Stn on June 22, 1972)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 41 inches (Lakeville 1NNE on Feb. 15, 1958)

Tropical Storm Agnes unleashed its fury on Pennsylvania in 1972 by claiming the lives of 48 people in the state and causing damages worth a $2 billion. According to the Evening News, the Susquehanna River, which has a normal volume of 23 billion gallons a day, began overflowing rapidly into Harrisburg as its volume increased to 650 billion gallons two days after the state experienced its most torrential downpour.

Puerto Rico

- All-time highest temperature: 104 F (Mona Island on July 2, 1996)

- All-time lowest temperature: 40 F (Rincon on March 27, 1985, San Sebastian on Jan. 24, 1966, and Aibonito on March 9, 1911)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 23.75 inches (Toro Negro Forest on Oct. 7, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: Not applicable

About five months after up to 25 inches of rain fell from May 15-19, 1985, causing severe flooding around Puerto Rico's north coast, a tropical depression inundated the south-central coast from Oct. 6-7. The flooding caused landslides, destruction to homes, a bridge collapse, and the deaths of an estimated 170 people, with damages costing around $125 million.

Rhode Island

- All-time highest temperature: 104 F (Providence on Aug. 2, 1975)

- All-time lowest temperature: -28 F (Wood River Junction on Jan. 11, 1942)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.13 inches (Westerly on Sept. 16, 1932)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Woonsocket on Feb. 7, 1978)

The blizzard of 1978 in Rhode Island delivered a historical record of the highest snowfall the state had ever experienced. The snowfall began at 10 a.m. Monday and didn't stop for 36 hours. Around 55 inches of snow accumulated in different parts of the state—and 30 inches fell in Woonsocket in one 24-hour stretch of the blizzard.

You may also like: 2023's most hurricane-vulnerable counties

South Carolina

- All-time highest temperature: 113 F (Columbia Univ. of South Carolina on June 29, 2012)

- All-time lowest temperature: -19 F (Caesar's Head on Jan. 21, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.8 inches (Myrtle Beach on Sept. 16, 1999)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 24 inches (Rimini 2SSW on Feb. 9, 1973)

The summer 2012 heat wave was responsible for at least 82 deaths across the U.S. It was reported that South Carolina experienced the worst of this heat wave on June 29. The city of Columbia had temperatures at or above 100 degrees for 11 days straight.

South Dakota

- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Gann Valley on July 5, 1936, and Fort Pierre on July 15, 2006)

- All-time lowest temperature: -58 F (McIntosh on Feb. 17, 1936)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 8.74 inches (Groton on May 6, 2007)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 52 inches (Lead on March 14, 1973)

Record heat in 2006 resulted in the state's highest temperature in Fort Pierre, a city in Stanley County. The heat wave during July 2006 was so intense in South Dakota, Kansas, and Nebraska that it disrupted transportation links and strained electric power grids.

Tennessee

- All-time highest temperature: 113 F (Perryville on July 29, 1930, and Aug. 9, 1930)

- All-time lowest temperature: -32 F (Mountain City on Dec. 30, 1917)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 20.73 inches (McEwen on Aug. 21, 2021)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 30 inches (Mount Leconte on March 14, 1993)

Intense rainfall during a storm on Aug. 21, 2021, devastated the region between Waverly and McEwen, about 60 miles west of Nashville. The resulting flash flooding killed more than 20 people.

Texas

- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Seymour on Aug. 12, 1936, and Monahans on June 28, 1994)

- All-time lowest temperature: -23 F (Seminole on Feb. 8, 1933, and Tulia 6NE on Feb. 12, 1899)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 42 inches (Alvin on July 25, 1979)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Hillsboro on Dec. 20, 1929)

The sweltering heat wave of 1936 that spiked a record temperature on Seymour claimed the lives of 5,000 people across the U.S. but didn't receive widespread coverage by leading newspapers at the time. The temperature hit 120 again 58 years later, 300 miles southwest of Seymour.

Utah

- All-time highest temperature: 117 F (St. George on July 5, 1985, and July 10, 2021)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Strawberry Tunnel (East) on Jan. 5, 1913)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 5.08 inches (Deer Creek Dam on Feb. 1, 1963)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 38 inches (Alta on Dec. 2, 1982)

Utah is famous for its ski resorts and ample amount of snowfall during winters, but summers can get unbearably hot. St. George's arid weather makes it far warmer than other parts of Utah, thanks to its location in the Mojave Desert, which explains why it holds the record at 117 degrees.

You may also like: These 5 counties are most vulnerable to extreme winter weather

Vermont

- All-time highest temperature: 107 F (Vernon on July 7, 1912)

- All-time lowest temperature: -50 F (Bloomfield on Dec. 30, 1933)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 9.92 inches (Mt. Mansfield on Sept. 17, 1999)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 42 inches (Jay Peak on Feb. 5, 1995)

Bloomfield, a town with a tiny population of 221 people (as of the 2010 census), recorded the state's most unbearably cold temperature in 1933. And neither Hurricane Irene in 2011 nor the unnamed storm that unleashed flooding across Vermont in mid-July 2023 dumped as much rain in a short time as a September 1999 storm. It registered 9.92 inches of precipitation on Mount Mansfield, Vermont's highest peak.

Virginia

- All-time highest temperature: 110 F (Columbia on July 5 and 7, 1900, and Balcony Falls on July 15, 1954)

- All-time lowest temperature: -30 F (Mountain Lake Biological Station on Jan. 21, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.28 inches (Williamsburg 2N on Sept. 16, 1999)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 33.5 inches (Luray 5E on March 3, 1994)

Hurricane Floyd caused four deaths in Virginia in 1999 and cost the state $150 million after severely damaging thousands of houses, businesses, and crops. Hundreds of residents had to be evacuated as the water levels increased to several feet. The hurricane affected Williamsburg, Richmond, and other parts of the state, like Hanover County and Southampton County.

Washington

- All-time highest temperature: 120 F (Hanford on June 29, 2021)

- All-time lowest temperature: -48 F (Mazama and Winthrop on Dec. 30, 1968)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 14.26 inches (Mt. Mitchell #2 on Nov. 23, 1986)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 65 inches (Crystal Mountain Ski Resort on Feb. 24, 1994)

Crystal Mountain, the biggest ski resort in the state of Washington, is located in the Cascade Range, about two hours away from Seattle. Twenty-five years after breaking records for the highest snowfall within 24 hours in 1994, the resort was covered in more than 7 feet of snow within a week in February 2019—31.5 inches of snow fell In a single day.

West Virginia

- All-time highest temperature: 112 F (Moorefield on Aug. 4, 1930, and Martinsburg on July 10, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -37 F (Lewisburg on Dec. 30, 1917)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 12.02 inches (Brushy Run on June 18, 1949)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 35 inches (Flat Top on Jan. 27, 1998)

A massive blizzard struck West Virginia on Jan. 20, 1978—it shut down the government for an entire day and paralyzed Kanawha Valley. However, the snowfall recorded back then still doesn't compare to the all-time highest record of 35 inches in Flat Top in 1998.

Wisconsin

- All-time highest temperature: 114 F (Wisconsin Dells on July 13, 1936)

- All-time lowest temperature: -55 F (Couderay on Feb. 2 and 4, 1996)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 11.72 inches (Mellen on June 24, 1946)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 26 inches (Neillsville on Dec. 26, 1904)

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 4, 1996, arctic temperatures swept across the Upper Mississippi River Valley. Wisconsin experienced its coldest and most hostile weather in Couderay on Feb. 4. Situated in Sawyer County, the small and nondescript village was the victim of a frigid air mass that settled into the region and resulted in two days with the state's record low temperature.

You may also like: As storm season approaches, is your county a target for hail damage in 2024?

Wyoming

- All-time highest temperature: 115 F (Basin on Aug. 8, 1983, and Diversion Dam on July 15, 1988)

- All-time lowest temperature: -66 F (Riverside Ranger Stn., Yellowstone NP on Feb. 9, 1933)

- All-time highest 24-hour precipitation: 6.06 inches (Cheyenne on Aug. 1, 1985)

- All-time highest 24-hour snowfall: 49 inches (Hunter Station on March 21, 1924)

Yellowstone National Park's unparalleled natural beauty features geysers, hot springs, lush forests, and picturesque canyons. That beauty can come with brutal weather, though: In the winter of 1933, a few miles east of the park's west entrance, the temperature recorded was -66 degrees.

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Kristen Wegrzyn. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.