WEIGH IN: What are you looking forward to the most this fall?

We are just a few days away from October, a month that is considered by some to be the true start of fall.

Halloween, at the end of the month, maybe the main attraction for most, but the month brings many other events and activities to look forward to.

The thought of feeling the cooler weather, while wearing your favorite hoodie or sweater as you walk on a trail and look at the changing leaves around you is enough to make anyone smile.

Football is already in full swing but other sports leagues begin their seasons in October as well.

NHL teams will begin their grueling 82-game schedule in October. Opening night will be Oct. 8. There will be three games on the schedule including an intriguing matchup between the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers.

The NBA also tips off in October, though basketball fans will have to wait a little bit longer than hockey fans, as the season won’t begin until Oct. 22.

No story of things to look forward to in October is complete without mention of the Fall Classic.

The MLB season will come to its exciting conclusion starting in October too. The Pennant Chase will begin for 12 hungry teams on Oct. 1. There will be four nationally televised Wild Card Games throughout the day.

If sports aren’t your thing maybe you could curl up and watch a horror movie with someone special, go to a pumpkin patch or even go apple picking.

October is lovingly referred to as “Spooky Season” and 10 News wants to know what your Halloween plans are!

Tell us, what are you looking forward to the most this October? What are some of your favorite fall things to do in our region?

Sound off in the survey below.