FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Dozens of cooks at Fort Bragg are already working non-stop to fix Thanksgiving dinner for soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s 2nd Brigade Combat Team.

Making mac and cheese or asparagus for 600 people, and you’ll get an idea of just how special their Thanksgiving dinner really is.

This year's theme is casino night. It's all designed to make soldiers who can't go home for the holidays feel at home.

“We work, sometimes we work overnight, and most of the time it’s like our biggest meal,” says Sergeant First Class Jose Lopez, the dining facility manager.