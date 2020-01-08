Woman’s dog crushed by PetSmart grooming table

LAS VEGAS, NV – A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was crushed to death by a grooming table at PetSmart.

Micki Seifert recorded a video of Minni on Christmas -- Minni’s a playful pup at just two years old.

Just a few days later, Vicki and Minni went to PetSmart.

“I brought her in to have a bath and have her nails trimmed," said Seifert.

It usually doesn’t take long, so Vikki walked around the store.

Then, she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

“I ran in there (and) when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heartbeat and she was gone,” said Seifert.

She says no one could give her a straight answer about what happened.

“I don’t believe it was the weight of the table. (I think) it was the fact that it was electric and it had crushed her to the point that the table was closed all the way on her and then with it being unplugged there was no way to raise it,” said Seifert.

CNN afiliate KVVU reached out to PetSmart. A spokesperson sent this statement: ‘A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon, which led to the heartbreaking loss of Minni. There’s nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation into how this type of unprecedented event could have possibly happened.’

“They told me my dog was dead by 6:43. I dropped her off at 6:30," said Seifert.

She still has a lot of questions:

“What were these two groomers doing? Why did no one notice that the dog - where the dog was at, why was she under a table? How does a dog go in for a bath and get crushed within 13 minutes?”

Minni loved her toys.

Vickie has unopened box of them she picked out just for her.

“People’s pets are their family members- she wasn’t just a pet," said Seifert.

Seifert says the grooming table was unplugged and that’s why it couldn’t be lifted off her dog. She is now waiting for an autopsy report and deciding if she’ll file a lawsuit.