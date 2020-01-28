North Carolina soldier killed in crash in Syria

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A soldier from North Carolina serving in Syria was killed in an accident on Friday, according to the U.S. Department of Defense.

According to WBTV, 22-year-old Army Spc. Antonio Moore of Wilmington died in a rollover accident while conducting route clearing operations in Deir ez Zor Province.

This was Moore’s first deployment. He was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, N.C., according to WBTV.

Gov. Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags to be flown at half staff starting Monday through Feb. 2.

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.