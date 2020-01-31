4-month-old girl beats cancer, rings the bell

OAKLAND, Calif. – “One minute you’re living your dream, the next minute, a doctor is telling you your beautiful angel you’ve waited your whole life for will likely die,” that’s part of the description for a GoFundMe page to help the Borden family.

Lily Borden was born on Sept. 5, 2019.

After a nurse noticed that she wasn’t moving her limbs quite right an MRI was performed which found a spot on her brain stem.

After a second MRI, a few days later, the tumor was larger and ran from her brain stem to below her shoulders.

Results of the MRI indicated it was an aggressive stage 3-4 malignant glioma.

All hope was not lost as Lily qualified for a recently-approved targeted chemotherapy for tumors of a certain makeup.

As she continued to receive treatments, her first MRI three weeks after using the therapy showed no signs of the tumor.

Lily was able to come home in late November, but still had a few more therapy sessions remaining.

Then, on Saturday, Jan. 25, Lily was able to ring the bell, marking the successful and of her treatment!

To everyone who has been through this journey with us,this is our big moment with lily! We thank everyone who has been... Posted by Leann Borden on Saturday, January 25, 2020

So far, the GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses at nearly $8,000 of the $10,000 goal.