Four World War II veterans were honored before the Super Bowl coin toss Sunday night.

The NFL celebrated its 100th season and commissioner Roger Goodell said the league wanted to honor the 100-year-old vets.

Tuskegee Airman Col. Charles E. McGee presented the commemorative coin for the toss.

The Kansas City Chiefs went on to beat the San Francisco 49ers in a fourth-quarter stunner, 31 to 20.