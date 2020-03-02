Wendy’s rolls out breakfast nationwide
Starting Monday, Wendy’s is rolling out breakfast nationwide.
The full menu consists of nine sandwiches, including a morning edition of its famed Baconator.
There are three new sandwiches served on croissants, biscuits and classic buns with eggs and meat.
It's also debuting a maple bacon chicken croissant and a honey butter chicken biscuit.
New side dishes include potato wedges and sausage gravy.
There’s a new blend of coffee and an iced Frostyccino.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.