Walmart adjusts hours, adds senior shopping hour amid coronavirus outbreak

ROANOKE, Va. – Walmart joins a growing list of retailers nationwide adjusting hours amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Starting Thursday, all Walmart stores in the U.S. will be open from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Any stores that already open later than 7 a.m. will continue with their regular starting hours.

Walmart officials say the adjusted hours will help associates keep shelves stocked and stores clean.

Walmart is also introducing an hourlong senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers ages 60 and older. The event starts one hour before the store opens. Walmart pharmacies and vision centers will also open during this time.

The retailer is also introducing limits on certain items including paper products, milk, eggs, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer, water, diapers, wipes, formula and baby food.

Walmart is also temporarily shutting down its Auto Care Centers to focus on stocking and cleaning in the rest of the store.