28 now dead at Virginia nursing facility with coronavirus outbreak

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – More people living at a Henrio County long-term care facility have died after contracting the coronavirus.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center announced Monday that 28 people who tested positive have died as part of the outbreak at the center.

In total, 88 Canterbury residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving treatment either at a regional hospital or, per guidance from the Henrico County Health Department, onsite at Canterbury, according to the center.

All Canterbury staff members have been tested for COVID-19.

So far, 25 Canterbury health care workers have tested positive, while some test results remain outstanding.