Group to protest against Virginia coronavirus restrictions in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, a group is set to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Virginia.

Groups calling themselves Reopen Virginia, End the Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine say they will come together to peacefully protest against lockdown restrictions in Richmond.

This is just the latest of several protests beginning to emerge across the country. On Wednesday, it happened in Lansing Michigan, the day before that, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The group says they are concerned citizens striving to return the economy to normal and that the protests will be peaceful