41ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

News

Group to protest against Virginia coronavirus restrictions in Richmond

Tags: Coronavirus
Virginia House passes assault weapon restrictions bill
Virginia House passes assault weapon restrictions bill (WSLS)

RICHMOND, Va. – On Thursday, a group is set to protest against coronavirus restrictions in Virginia.

Groups calling themselves Reopen Virginia, End the Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine say they will come together to peacefully protest against lockdown restrictions in Richmond.

This is just the latest of several protests beginning to emerge across the country. On Wednesday, it happened in Lansing Michigan, the day before that, in Raleigh, North Carolina. The group says they are concerned citizens striving to return the economy to normal and that the protests will be peaceful

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.