Natural Bridge Zoo under new ownership and management

The Natural Bridge Zoo has announced that it is now under new ownership and management.

This comes after the zoo faced a heated court battle earlier this year to get its animals back after they were confiscated due to alleged animal abuse and neglect. As we’ve reported previously, in December 2023, Virginia State Police, along with the Attorney General’s office, executed a search and seizure at the zoo. Back in March, a jury decided that the state was justified in seizing 71 out of 100 animals they took.

Recommended Videos

“The park will be operating from a different approach,” the Zoo said. “The facility has gone under new ownership and management. Dramatic changes have been made to introduce a more innovative and interactive experience. Keepers will be present for up-close encounters with select species. Please come and join us and show your much-appreciated support.”

It’ll be opening for the 2024 Season this Memorial Day Weekend and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.