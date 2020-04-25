After her husband died from coronavirus, she found an emotional goodbye note on his phone

CNN – "I love you guys with all my heart and you've given me the best life I could have ever asked for."

That's the beginning of a goodbye note one woman found on her husband's phone after he died from coronavirus this week.

According to CNN, Jonathan Coelho, 32, passed away on April 22 after a 28-day battle in the hospital and 20 days on a ventilator, his wife, Katie Coelho told CNN.

Now she's processing the sudden grief, and wondering how their two young children will react.

“They don’t know that they lost the greatest human being and they’ll only know their dad through pictures and videos,” she said Friday night on Anderson Cooper’s show.

Jonathan seemed to be getting better, she said, and doctors had discussed taking him off the ventilator last Thursday or Friday.

But early Wednesday morning Katie said she got a call from a nurse at the hospital in Danbury, Connecticut asking her to make her way over. By the time she got there, Jonathan had passed away from cardiac arrest caused by his coronavirus symptoms. She didn't get to say goodbye.

And even though the couple didn’t get the proper farewell they deserved, Jonathan left something special for Katie to discover in his absence.

Gone but not forgotten

"They brought me into his room and he was laying there and he just looked scared," she said. "He didn't look peaceful and I just kept saying 'I'm sorry.'"

Katie collected a plastic bag filled with her husband's possessions and headed home.

"For some reason in my delirium, I wanted to get all of the pictures of my husband and my kids off of his phone," Katie said.

She turned the phone on and found a note from Jonathan along with his life insurance information.

“I am so lucky it makes me so proud to be your husband and the father to Braedyn and Penny,” he wrote. “Katie you are the most beautiful caring nurturing person I’ve ever met. You are truly one of a kind...make sure you live life with happiness and that same passion that made me fall in love with you. Seeing you be the best mom to the kids is the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced.”

CNN

CNN

Katie said she was really taken aback when she saw it.

"If I was sick and feeling crummy, I don't know if I would have had the strength to give my family a goodbye letter," she said. "And to make sure they knew how much I loved them and how happy I was with them."

Katie Coelho’s story was originally reported by BuzzFeed.